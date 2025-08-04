Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

