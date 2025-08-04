Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.