Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,038,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $251.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

