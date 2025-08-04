PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50.80 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Church & Dwight worth $50,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $17,243,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

