Harbour Investments Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $274.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.08. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.84 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

