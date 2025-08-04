PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60.13 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $60,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 2,184,873 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,269,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of D stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

