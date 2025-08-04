Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $274.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.84 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.