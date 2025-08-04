Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $274.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.84 and a 12-month high of $567.26.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
