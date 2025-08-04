Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 48 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 685.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,302,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $237.40 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

