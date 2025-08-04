Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,616,000 after acquiring an additional 417,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,784,000 after purchasing an additional 445,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,430,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,549,000 after purchasing an additional 670,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,022,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after buying an additional 309,873 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

