Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $86.91 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $86,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $255,686,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.5%

Deere & Company stock opened at $500.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

