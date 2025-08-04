Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 591 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE DE opened at $500.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

