Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $75.09 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

