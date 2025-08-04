1,076 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after buying an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,845,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.