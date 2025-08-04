Avalon Trust Co Has $65,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.44%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

