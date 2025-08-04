Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after purchasing an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,046,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,107,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,617,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.