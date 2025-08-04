The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after purchasing an additional 428,502 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,766,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,920,000 after acquiring an additional 229,673 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $709.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $737.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.