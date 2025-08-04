Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5%

Cloudflare stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $211.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

