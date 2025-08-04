Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $244.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.96. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.