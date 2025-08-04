Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $11.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

