Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Revvity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $88.20 on Monday. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

