Best Blockchain Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, FTI Consulting, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or support blockchain technology—the decentralized, distributed ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies and other applications. These firms may operate cryptocurrency mining farms, run digital?asset exchanges, build smart?contract platforms, or provide blockchain infrastructure, offering investors a way to gain indirect exposure to the sector’s growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $244.44. 12,500,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,974. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 50,428,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,372,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. 50,399,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,813,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 4.61.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 14,607,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. Globant has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.51. 438,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,856. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 32,824,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,489,760. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

