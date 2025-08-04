IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 52.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in NIKE by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

