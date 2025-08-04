Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,858.37 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,919.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,707.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,620.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

