Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.10.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

