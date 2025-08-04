Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,258 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.76 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

