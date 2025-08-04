Blair William & Co. IL Has $47.25 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 258,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 156,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.