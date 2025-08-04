Scotia Capital Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

