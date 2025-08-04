Cheviot Value Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $742.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34, a PEG ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $764.54 and its 200 day moving average is $657.23.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,833 shares in the company, valued at $92,283,100. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

