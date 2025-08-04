Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,213 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after purchasing an additional 777,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

