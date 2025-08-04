Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $209.29. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.