Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Azenta by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

