Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

