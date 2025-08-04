Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,577,000 after acquiring an additional 835,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 675.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 780,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,615,000 after acquiring an additional 680,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $170.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.12.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

