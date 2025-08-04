Allianz SE Has $772,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $70.57 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

