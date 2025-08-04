Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 17,370 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 464.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 11.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLTO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

