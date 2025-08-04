Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $6,841,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,595,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,235,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,308 shares of company stock worth $218,906,636 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.02 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.