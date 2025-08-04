IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,366,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.52 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

