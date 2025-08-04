IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

