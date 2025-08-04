OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,634 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

MDLZ opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.