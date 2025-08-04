Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

