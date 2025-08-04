IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 39.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $9,157,473.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,670,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,975,890.48. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $110,891,136. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. Kellanova has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

