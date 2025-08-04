LSV Asset Management Sells 68,133 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DOCU stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

