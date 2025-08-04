OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $250.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

