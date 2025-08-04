Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,302,000 after buying an additional 174,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $108.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

