Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VRTX opened at $462.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

