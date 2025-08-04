Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in United Parcel Service by 274.9% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE UPS opened at $84.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.