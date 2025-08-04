Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,380,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,463.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 261,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

