Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 44 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 85.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 75.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,822,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 225.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $284.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

