Assetmark Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,476,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,090,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

