Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 648.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $316.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.20. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.06 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.